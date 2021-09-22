To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, Mediatonic is holding a week long special event in Fall Guys, with it lasting until 27 September. Simply called the Fall Festival, players will be able to unlock themed cosmetics, including a Lion Dance costume.

Players can rack up the necessary Challenge Points by competing in the new Squad Celebration Show, which requires teams of four to work together to overcome the various challenges and be the last squad standing.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s also scheduled to release for Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch.