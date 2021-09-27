Fall Guys has set a new Guinness World Record as the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time.

Announcing the news on its official website, developer Mediatonic revealed that it had been awarded the official record.

No exact figures have been revealed so far, but Fall Guys has proven to be a huge hit since launching last year and had more than 1.5 million players after just 24 hours.

A version for Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles is currently in development, although there’s no exact release date yet.