The Fallout Worlds update is now available in Fallout 76 and it opens up a whole new level of customisation for players. With a set of tools, players can personalise their own unique Worlds and experiences. Some possibilities include infinite ammo, ragdoll physics for enemies, and removing fall damage. Only Fallout 1st members will have the option to build Worlds, but Bethesda has crafted its own Public Worlds, a rotating series of experiences from the team at Bethesda that anyone can visit.

Fallout 76 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.