Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been given a release date and it's sooner than fans may think.

Originally scheduled to drop in July 2022, the film will now premiere three months earlier on 15 April.

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series will partly, as the title suggests, focus on the life of Albus Dumbledore.

Jude Law will reprise his role as the legendary wizard, enlisting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander for a dangerous mission to stop the villain Gellert Grindelwald.