Ubisoft has released a cinematic TV advert for the upcoming Far Cry 6, and it centres around a rooster called Chicharrón.

It begins with the rooster being captured and forced to participate in cockfighting, but it quickly escapes, resulting in widespread damage to the city and a conflict between the regime and the guerrillas.

Some snippets of gameplay are shown at the end of the trailer, including Chicharrón aiding player character Dani Rojas in combat. Chicharrón is one of the Fangs for Hire in Far Cry 6, which are animal companions that will assist Dani throughout the game.