With Far Cry 6 releasing next month on 7 October, Ubisoft has put together a new trailer providing a general overview of what players can expect from the game. The trailer includes some entirely brand new gameplay and story details, fleshing out main character Dani Rojas and her role, as well as villain Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his plans for the island of Yara.

Players will encounter various factions on their mission to liberate Yara from Castillo’s rule, with Ubisoft saying that the game offers the richest world in the series so far.