While FIFA 22 is on the horizon, football fans can still earn free content for FIFA 21 through Prime Gaming, Amazon’s gaming service which comes bundled with Amazon Prime subscriptions. Members can claim Ultimate Team content once per month, which includes five gold rare players, one player pick of four with an overall rating of 83, and limited edition player items. This content is available this month and in October.

FIFA 22 releases on 1 October, although anyone who pre-orders it gains early access to the game from 27 September.