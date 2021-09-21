EA is adding preview packs to FIFA 22, following a positive reception from fans to their introduction in FIFA 21. In a blog post on the official website, product manager Jamey Cane explains that they will be available from launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia, but not the Nintendo Switch.

Preview packs show players what items they contain before being purchased and can be bought with either FUT Coins (the in-game currency) or FIFA Points (the game’s microtransactions). There will be two types of preview packs: Premium Gold and Premium Silver.