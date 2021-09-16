A new advert for FIFA 22, which releases on 1 October, focuses on the exclusive features available in the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The ad stars retired professional footballers Robin van Persie, Iker Casillas, and Cafu.

Publisher EA states that with 3D Audio and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, FIFA 22 will be “even more real.”

This will also be the first game to boast EA’s new HyperMotion technology, which is explained in full on the game’s official website. However, this technology is used in the Xbox Series X/S and Stadia versions of FIFA 22 as well.