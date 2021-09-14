Wrexham FC, the club co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is confirmed to be one of the playable teams in FIFA 22 as part of a multi-year deal with EA. It will be included as part of the Rest of the World category, which contains multiple clubs that aren’t members of a major FIFA-signed league.

“We’re excited to launch innovative community projects in collaboration with the Club, and for Wrexham fans to experience playing with their side in FIFA 22,” says David Jackson, EA Sports VP of brand.