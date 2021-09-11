The members of the Royal Family will pay tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh and his extraordinary life in a new BBC documentary.

This will be the first time the Queen’s children and grandchildren express their thoughts and memories of Prince Philip, after his death on 9 April 2021.

According to BBC, this documentary was originally conceived to mark the longest-serving consort’s 100th birthday.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs Wednesday 22 September at 9 pm on BBC One, will feature several interviews filmed both before and after Prince Philip’s departure.