A number of classic Final Fantasy games are being added to Sony’s PlayStation Now, a subscription-based service for PS4 and PS5 users.

A recent announcement from Square Enix and Sony revealed that five titles will come to PS Now over the coming months.

This includes Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

One game will be added to PS Now every month from September to January 2022, giving fans of the series plenty of opportunity to try out each of them.