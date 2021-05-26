The first trailer forLast Night in Soho has been released. The psychological horror film from Edgar Wright (who previously unveiled the action film Baby Driver) stars Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Matt Smith,The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy and Diana Rigg. Last Night in Soho focuses on Eloise, a budding young fashion designer (McKenzie) who mysteriously enters Sixties London to cross paths with her idol, a dazzling singer (portrayed by Taylor-Joy). The time-hopping adventure, however, quickly turns sinister. The film is slated for release on 22 October.