F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch has released today for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with developer Ti Games sharing a launch trailer for it. A 2D action game, F.I.S.T. is set in a grungy dystopian world populated with anthropomorphised animals that has been taken over by machines.

Players take control of rabbit Rayton who sets out to rescue his friend, using a giant mechanical fist for both combat and exploration, which can be further upgraded with new weapons like a drill and a whip. It will also release for PC at a later date.