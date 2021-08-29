11-year-old Nandi Bushell from Ipswich challenged Foo Fighter frontman, Dave Grohl, to a drum battle last year and had a chance to perform with the band on stage.

The young musician posted a cover of “Everlong” to YouTube back in August 2020, in which she decided to call out the former Nirvana drummer, posting in the description: “Mr. Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you”.

The youngster then tweeted a video on Friday (August 27th) showing her rocking out with the band during Foo Fighters’ performance at The Forum in Los Angeles.