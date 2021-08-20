American rock band Foo Fighters are set to receive the Global Icon Award at the 2021 Video Music Awards.

The prize is debuting at this year’s awards ceremony and MTV announced the recipients on 19 August.

According to a press release, the award “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond”.

While debuting in the US at the VMAs, the Global Icon Award has been a prestigious staple at the MTV European Music Awards for many years, having been won by Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston.