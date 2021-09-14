Foo Fighters received the first-ever MTV Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs.

The award was presented by Billie Eilish, who described the rock band as a group that influenced ‘an entire generation of music fans’.

Foo Fighters performed a three-song medley at the event. The last time they performed at the VMAs was in 2007.

The band took the time to honour the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Charlie Watts passed away in August, aged 80-years-old.

At the VMAs, drummer Taylor Hawkins’ kit featured a message that read ‘Charlie R.I.P’.