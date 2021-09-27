A new skins are now available in Fortnite based on the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The new skin features protagonist Eddie Brock, based on actor Tom Hardy, and the character can transform into Venom using a special emote.

Venom and Carnage are already available in the popular battle royale game, with both being previously introduced through special promotions.

The latest content drop allows players to swap between Eddie Brock and Venom instantly during matches and is available to purchase for 2,000 V-Bucks.