The latest Fortnite collaboration is not with another gaming franchise or movie, but with fashion company Balenciaga.

Limited edition Balenciaga clothing with the Fortnite branding is now available, although they are quite costly, with the cheapest item being a baseball cap priced at $395 (roughly £290). The most expensive item is a Fortnite jacket, which costs $1,290 (nearly £950).

Fortnite players can also unlock in-game Balenciaga items, such as a themed pick axe, glider, and sprays, with four Balenciaga outfits coming to the game as well.