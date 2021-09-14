Epic Games will be shutting down Fortnite’s video chat app Houseparty in October. It has already been removed from app stores and can no longer be downloaded. In a blog post, Epic says that the Houseparty team is “working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family.”

The app became increasingly popular amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, a false rumour which claimed that the app was secretly hacking Netflix and Spotify accounts went viral and led to 1 million users deleting it.