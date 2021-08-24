Morty, from the hit television show Rick and Morty, has been added to the immensely popular battle royale game Fortnite according to Epic Games.

Available to players as a unique mecha skin, it now means that the two main characters from the series are in the game, following Rick Sanchez’s inclusion back in June.

Mecha Morty can be unlocked in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass along with a collection of other Rick and Morty goodies, including a hidden Mr. Meeseeks box and a series of emotes.