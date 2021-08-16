Epic Games have announced Ryan Reynolds' ‘Dude’ character from new movie Free Guy will be joining the world of Fortnite from August 12th to September 6th.

The upcoming ‘Free Guy x Fortnite’ crossover was revealed in a blog post and will add new quests inspired by the hit movie with players able to unlock Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Dude’ character outfit in the item shop.

The Ryan Reynolds action-comedy had a strong weekend opening at the U.S. box office with $28.4 mIllion despite concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19.