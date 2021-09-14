Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has begun and it has brought multiple giant, purple cubes and monsters from another dimension for players to fight. The battle pass trailer not only shows off the island’s new look, but also provides a glimpse at some of the new skins that can be unlocked. And while it only makes a brief appearance, the most noteworthy skin of the bunch is one of Spider-Man villain Carnage.

A serial killer bonded to an alien symbiote, he is also an enemy of Venom and will be appearing in the Venom movie sequel, Let There Be Carnage.