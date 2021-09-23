Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is already underway and in order to fight back against the invading Sideways monsters, players will need to help fund the war effort. By donating gold bars to the War Effort stations across the map, J.B. Chimpanski will be able to create new tools and weapons. Players will be able to choose which items will receiving funding and, once one is completely funded, it will be unlocked across all Loops of the island. There are turret stations that require funding too.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.