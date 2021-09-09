In a blog post on the official website, Playground Games confirms that Forza Horizon 5 will feature a whopping 426 cars when it launches on 9 November. Not only that, but this isn’t the final list, with Playground Games promising to announce even more cars in the coming weeks. New vehicles will also be added as post-launch content. Several vehicles will be making their series debut with Forza Horizon 5, such as the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium and the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15.

Forza Horizon 5 will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.