In an interview on The One Show, Reese Witherspoon shared her experiences working as part of the cast of Friends.

Witherspoon famously played Jill Green, the sister of main character Rachel Green.

She shared that she was a ‘huge fan’ of the show, and agreed to take the role immediately.

‘It was just wonderful. I got to spend two weeks with them. Jen was so incredibly nurturing and sister-like. You just saw the magic of these people, who were the best at what they do.’