The Dallas music scene has been helping one of their most cherished local musicians who suffered a major accident in the summer.

Producer and musician Jeff Saenz came into contact with live wires that had fallen into his back garden.

The lines caused the musician to catch fire, and his injuries resulted in both of his hands having to be amputated.

Musicians have banded together to raise money for Saenz and his family.

Saenz describes music as “everything” to him, even meeting his fiancé at a concert.