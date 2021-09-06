A number of reports have suggested that Nintendo is planning on making several classic Game Boy games available through Nintendo Switch Online.

The service already offers access to more than 100 NES and SNES titles to subscribers, which can then be played on the hybrid console.

Although there is little information about what games will be included, sources have seemingly confirmed that titles from the Game Boy and Game Boy Colour will be added alongside other retro platforms.

This could mean that best-selling games such as Pokémon Red & Blue or Super Mario Land could be made available.