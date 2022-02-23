Gary Brooker, frontman of 1960s rock band Procol Harum, has died of cancer aged 76.

The band, which he led throughout their 55-year history, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Tributes to Brooker have been pouring in and following his death, a clip of him discussing his music legacy - and most famous hit- has resurfaced.

“A Whiter Shade of Pale did extremely well, I don’t think anybody’s had a better first record. Not The Beatles, not Elvis [Presley], nobody,” he said.

