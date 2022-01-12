Actor and comedian Gary Waldhorn has died aged 78, his family have confirmed.

Known best for his role as Councillor David Horton in Vicar of Dibley, as well as his regular theatre work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Waldhorn brought smiles to both the screen and the stage.

“Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment,” his son Josh wrote in a statement.

Following Waldhorn’s death, take a look back at one of his classic scenes from the Vicar of Dibley, where he proposes to Geraldine.

