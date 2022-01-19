French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to star in Marvel’s upcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died following a ski accident.

The 37-year-old suffered severe brain trauma after colliding with another person while skiing in the Alps.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died the next day, his family confirmed to news agency AFP.

News of Ulliel’s death came just one day after the trailer for Moon Knight, in which he stars as Midnight Man, was released.

