Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club

TV star Gemma Collins has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio once had her thrown out of a club in Los Angeles for saying hello to him.

Collins told The Sun that she was at DiCaprio's private members club when she spotted him, said hello, and was subsequently asked to leave the premises.

“He looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out. I thought, ‘You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!’” Collins said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.