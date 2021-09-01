American musician and songwriter Gene Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that Kiss’ tour has been put on hold.

In a previous interview with Fox 11, Simmons said that he appreciates the social distancing measures put in place throughout the pandemic.

“Usually, I would be further away from you. Even though we have been vaccinated, even though we have masks on. It’s just that extra layer of… we respect you.”

Simmons is said to have mild Covid symptoms, postponing the next 4 dates of Kiss’ North American tour.