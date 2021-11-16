George Clooney has strongly criticised the producers of Rust after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the film.

Clooney, in an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, laid into the producers of the film: “Why for the life of me this low-budget film, with producers who haven’t produced anything, wouldn’t have hired, for the armourer, someone with experience.”

The Hollywood actor went on to call the situation “insane” and “infuriating”.

Criminal charges have still not been filed in relation to the shooting but have not been ruled out either.

