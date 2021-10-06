George Clooney has joked he "destroyed" the Batman franchise with the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

He made the comments when asked if he was going to reprise his starring role in the upcoming film The Flash, as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing.

“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney said.

"When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by."

The actor also admitted that he doesn't let his wife Amal watch the 1997 film, because he wants her to have "some respect" for him.