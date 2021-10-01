George Clooney and Brad Pitt to star in Apple lone wolf thriller

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are to star in and co-produce a new film for Apple Original Films, it has been confirmed, with the company winning a bidding war for rights to the movie. While the title of the thriller remains unknown, Clooney and Pitt are set to play two lone wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job, and will produce the film under Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment respectively. The thriller will be written, directed and co-produced by Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming.