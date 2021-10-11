George Clooney has ruled out moving into politics because he would like to have a "nice life" after his Hollywood career.

The actor also hit out at former president Donald Trump, calling him a "knucklehead".

"It's so funny because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls," Clooney said of Trump.

When asked by interviewer Andrew Marr if he could ever see himself going into politics, Clooney replied: "No, no, because I actually would like to have a nice life."

