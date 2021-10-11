George Clooney believes The Tender Bar gave him a welcome break from the “pretty dark” projects he normally works on.

The Hollywood icon directed the new film, which will be released in cinemas in December.

Speaking at the London premiere earlier this month, Clooney admitted that a "lighter" film is now more appealing to him than ever.

"This one felt light and it felt like the world was pretty dark so I wanted to work on something that was a little lighter," he revealed.

