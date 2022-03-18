George RR Martin gives his advice on how to make it as a writer

George RR Martin has shared his advice for aspiring writers, drawing on his own extensive career experience.

“If you need security, this is not the profession for you” he told The Independent in an interview at his Santa Fe bookstore, Beastly Books, before revealing tips on how to make it in the industry.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets click here.