Sony has published a new trailer advertising Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. As a re-release of the original game with additional content and features, the trailer, while short, focuses on the original’s accolades, highlighting the 100+ awards it has either won or been nominated for. These include awards from BAFTA, The Game Awards, and Golden Joystick.

Developed by Sucker Punch, the director’s cut is available now for PS4 and PS5, with the PS5 boasting unique features only possible on the console. Players control a samurai and must fight back against an invading army.