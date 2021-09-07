The latest patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has released. According to the official Twitter account for developer Sucker Punch, this patch, labelled patch 2.09, fixes a few issues players were experiencing, such as one involving the Iki lighthouses and another unspecified crash. The patch also makes some adjustments to the online matchmaking for the Legends multiplayer mode.

It arrived only a few days after the last one, patch 2.08, which made various adjustments and fixed other frequent bugs and crashes.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s cut is available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.