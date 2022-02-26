Ghosthunter claims he was ‘gasping for air’ in Toyah Wilcox’s home

A ghost hunter said he was left ‘gasping for air’ by a ghoul in 80s icon Toyah Willcox’s home.

The spirit seeker was reportedly ‘strangled’ by an evil spirit in Toyah’s property.

In scenes filmed for a new series, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, paranormal expert Barri Ghai was seemingly constrained whilst carrying out an investigation in the attic.

The team were trying to speak with a ghost named George, which they believed to be a soldier who fought during the English civil war in the 1600s.

