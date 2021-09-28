Wizards of the Coast is hiring for a brand new G.I. Joe action-adventure game.

Job listings for a new studio based in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina have been posted online, which only describe the game as its “first multi-platform, action-adventure video game set in the G.I. Joe universe.”

The studio is so far only called New Raleigh-Durham Studio and is being led by industry veterans from AAA studios like Warner Bros. Games. The listings are specifically for an art director, a lead game designer, a lead animator, and a technical director, which suggests the project is still in pre-production.