Gigi Hadid to replace Alexa Chung on Next In Fashion with Tan France

Netflix's popular TV series, Next In Fashion is back for a second series.

The show, which debuted in 2020, was presented by Queer Eye's Tan France and TV presenter-turned-fashion designer Alexa Chung.

After one season, it looked like the show was cancelled, however, it's just been announced that it will indeed be returning with a brand new host.

International supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to replace Alexa on the show, and she and Tan are close pals in real life.

