Gigi Hadid reveals a top-secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid has revealed she has an additional, top-secret TikTok account.

The model, who’s worked with the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Versace, Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger, shared in a recent interview with InStyle Magazine that she’s a huge fan of the video-sharing app.

The 26-year-old previously went viral on the social media platform in 2020 after one of her pasta cooking tutorials started trending.

However, as popular as her main account is, Gigi explained: “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it”.

