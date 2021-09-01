Giles Brandreth revealed that the "only reason his wife kisses him, is to shut him up".

Speaking to Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes during This Morning, Brandreth revealed he had "only ever been kissed to be shut up".

Reading today's headlines, Mrs Humes said: "Women are turned on by men who mumble."

Amusing the presenters, Brandreth replied: "This is why I have been so unlucky in love, this explains it all.

"I'm far too clear. My wife said to me once, many years ago, 'you know, Giles, the only reason a girl ever kisses you is to make sure she shuts you up'."