ITV’s new cycling series ‘On Yer Bike’ is starting this week, raising awareness and money for UNICEF.

GMB presenter Alex Beresford told viewers how he took part in the show, a 90-minute special led by Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Wiggins was the first British winner of the Tour De France and holds eight Olympic medals for track and road cycling.

According to Beresford, the toughest part of the challenge wasn’t the physical activity.

The stars were ‘bullied’ into shaving their legs by Wiggins, to make their bodies more aerodynamic for the ride.