On Good Morning Britain, the presenters argued whether children should receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Kevin Maguire, an associate editor of the Daily Mirror, said that ‘parents now own kids, in a way that they can do whatever they like to them’.

Susanna Reid stated that she took issue with Kevin Maguire’s thoughts.

She said that choosing to vaccinate your children is in the ‘best interests of their health’.

Reid also reiterated that you ‘can’t blame parents for being in a tight spot’.

This was in reference to whether parents should be allowed to make the vaccination decision on behalf of their children.