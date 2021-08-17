‘Who was he?’: GMB presenters laugh about Piers Morgan’s NTA nomination

Presenters of Good Morning Britain had a good laugh while discussing Piers Morgan’s National Television Award nomination on Tuesday (17 August).

Morgan received a nod in the Best Television Presenter category just months after he left the show following his controversial comments about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The former GMB host will compete against Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for the NTA award.

“Who was he?” joked Daily Mirror editor Kevin Maguire, before fellow guest Amanda Platell added: “Is that some guy who used to work here?”