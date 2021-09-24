God Of War: Ragnarok will give players more choice with shields

Players will get some extra customisation options in God of War: Ragnarok, with the developer adding a new item in the form of various shields.

These different shields will affect different skills that Kratos can use in the upcoming game.

The original title only had a single shield known as the Guardian Shield, although this time around players will get a bigger variety.

The sequel is currently in development at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio and is set to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022 following a delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.